Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rockies on June 13, 2023
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Crawford Stats
- Kutter Crawford (1-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|3.0
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 31
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .285/.361/.438 on the year.
- Verdugo brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three walks.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 63 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .261/.339/.481 on the season.
- McMahon has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .248/.327/.397 so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
