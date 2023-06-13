The Boston Red Sox (33-34) host the Colorado Rockies (28-40) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (1-3) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed three innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.009 in 12 games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Anderson enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Anderson is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his seven outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.