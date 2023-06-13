Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rockies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rockies
|Red Sox vs Rockies Odds
|Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has nine doubles and six walks while hitting .278.
- In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this year.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.321
|.429
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|12/1
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.