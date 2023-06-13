Reese McGuire -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has nine doubles and six walks while hitting .278.

In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this year.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .306 AVG .250 .320 OBP .321 .429 SLG .313 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 12/1 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings