Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Austin Gomber

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has eight doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .247.

Arroyo has had a hit in 17 of 32 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.

In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .275 AVG .217 .309 OBP .234 .490 SLG .283 7 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 3 15/3 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings