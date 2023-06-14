Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has eight doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .247.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 17 of 32 games this year (53.1%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.
- In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.217
|.309
|OBP
|.234
|.490
|SLG
|.283
|7
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|15/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .319 against him.
