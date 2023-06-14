Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New England Betting Insights
- New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.
- New England compiled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.
- The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- As underdogs, New England picked up just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.
- The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.
Patriots Impact Players
- On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.
- Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.
- Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.
- In addition, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.
- In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).
- In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Judon delivered 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.