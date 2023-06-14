On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 63 hits, batting .247 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this year (39 of 65), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14 games this year (21.5%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (49.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (20.0%).

In 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .275 AVG .212 .333 OBP .260 .507 SLG .513 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 30 RBI 26 26/12 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings