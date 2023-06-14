Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 63 hits, batting .247 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (39 of 65), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14 games this year (21.5%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (49.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (20.0%).
- In 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.212
|.333
|OBP
|.260
|.507
|SLG
|.513
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|26
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.11 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gomber (4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .319 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.