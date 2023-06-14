Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +190. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +190 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 13 of the 25 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52%).

Boston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 71.4% chance to win.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times this season for a 36-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have gone 2-6-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 16-17 14-9 19-25 21-27 12-7

