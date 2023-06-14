Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (33-35) on Wednesday, June 14, when they match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-40) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds. The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

The Red Sox have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Adam Duvall 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+105) Justin Turner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

