Rafael Devers and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Whitlock Stats

Garrett Whitlock (3-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Whitlock has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 9 6.1 7 2 1 6 1 vs. Rays Jun. 3 4.2 6 4 4 5 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Angels Apr. 16 7.0 3 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Garrett Whitlock's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.301/.510 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.344/.488 so far this year.

McMahon has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).

He's slashing .247/.324/.393 so far this season.

Profar has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.