Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .275 with five doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 18 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (31.4%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.298
|AVG
|.250
|.421
|OBP
|.411
|.362
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|11
|11/7
|K/BB
|12/11
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went four innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .319 batting average against him.
