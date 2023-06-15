Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (8-2) will host the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, June 15. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's last game, it defeated Atlanta 89-77. The Sun were led by Brionna Jones, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals, and Thomas, with 17 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Atlanta is coming into this game having beat New York 86-79 in their last outing. Allisha Gray led the team with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+260 to win)

Dream (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are posting 82 points per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived defensively, surrendering only 77.7 points per contest (second-best).

Connecticut ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing only 34.1 rebounds per game. It ranks fourth in the league by grabbing 36.2 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Sun rank fourth in the league in assists, averaging 20.7 per game.

Connecticut is averaging 13.3 turnovers per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), and it has forced 15.4 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Sun have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 6.6 threes made per game. They rank sixth with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for Connecticut, who is allowing 6.5 threes per game (best in WNBA) and a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown (third-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they score 83.8 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 80.2 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they allow 78.6 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to score 76.8 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 4.8 more rebounds per game than on the road (38.6 at home, 33.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 2.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33 at home, 35.2 on the road).

The Sun average 2.6 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (22 at home, 19.4 on the road). During 2023, Connecticut has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (12.6 per game at home versus 14 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.6 per game at home versus 17.2 on the road).

This year, the Sun are averaging seven made three-pointers per game at home and 6.2 on the road (while shooting 36.8% from deep in home games compared to 31% on the road).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 5.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.2 on the road (while conceding 27.9% shooting from deep in home games compared to 32.1% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Sun have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Connecticut has four wins in games against the spread this year.

Connecticut has one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.