For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Johan Oviedo's Pirates and Marcus Stroman's Cubs.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for June 15.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (5-2) when the teams play Thursday.

TOR: Kikuchi BAL: Wells 13 (66.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (75 IP) 4.34 ERA 3.24 8.7 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

TB: Bradley OAK: Blackburn 8 (38.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (15 IP) 4.19 ERA 3.60 12.1 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (5-5) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Ryne Nelson (3-3) when the teams play on Thursday.

PHI: Nola ARI: Nelson 14 (88 IP) Games/IP 13 (67.1 IP) 4.60 ERA 4.95 8.6 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (4-1) when the clubs play Thursday.

DET: Boyd MIN: Gray 12 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (72 IP) 5.86 ERA 2.12 8.6 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -210

-210 DET Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-7) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.

COL: Freeland ATL: Smith-Shawver 14 (76 IP) Games/IP 2 (7.2 IP) 3.91 ERA 0.00 5.8 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Oviedo (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Stroman (7-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

PIT: Oviedo CHC: Stroman 13 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (85.2 IP) 4.16 ERA 2.42 7.9 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) when the teams play on Thursday.

LAA: Ohtani TEX: Eovaldi 13 (76 IP) Games/IP 13 (86.2 IP) 3.43 ERA 2.49 12.1 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Nationals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

WSH: Gore HOU: Javier 13 (69 IP) Games/IP 13 (74.2 IP) 4.04 ERA 3.13 10.8 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Guardians at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

CLE: Allen SD: Weathers 9 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (38.1 IP) 3.31 ERA 5.17 8.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

White Sox at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (0-2) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

CHW: Cease LAD: Grove 14 (74 IP) Games/IP 6 (25 IP) 4.38 ERA 8.28 9.9 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

