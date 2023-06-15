The Connecticut Sun (8-2) take the court against the Atlanta Dream (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023 on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Sun vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Dream 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.4)

Connecticut (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Sun vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has four wins in games against the spread this year.

There have been six Connecticut's games (out of ) that went over the total this season.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun own a top-five defense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 77.7 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank sixth with 82.0 points scored per contest.

With 34.1 rebounds allowed per game, Connecticut ranks third-best in the league. It ranks fifth in the league by grabbing 36.2 boards per contest.

With 15.4 forced turnovers per game, the Sun rank second-best in the league. They rank seventh in the league by committing 13.3 turnovers per contest.

The Sun are averaging 6.6 treys per game (worst in WNBA), and they sport a 33.8% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been getting things done in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.5) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.1%).

Connecticut is attempting 48.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.2% of the shots it has taken (and 77.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.5 treys per contest, which are 28.8% of its shots (and 22.9% of the team's buckets).

