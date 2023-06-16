After hitting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this year (46 of 64), with more than one hit 22 times (34.4%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).

In 54.7% of his games this season (35 of 64), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .341 AVG .235 .413 OBP .313 .558 SLG .319 20 XBH 8 4 HR 1 16 RBI 10 20/14 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

