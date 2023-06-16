Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this year (46 of 64), with more than one hit 22 times (34.4%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.4%).
- In 54.7% of his games this season (35 of 64), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.341
|AVG
|.235
|.413
|OBP
|.313
|.558
|SLG
|.319
|20
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
