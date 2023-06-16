Frances Tiafoe enters the cinch Championships (in London, United Kingdom) off the back of winning the MercedesCup, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final. Tiafoe's first opponent is Botic Van de Zandschulp (in the round of 32). Tiafoe currently has +1400 odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.

Tiafoe at the 2023 cinch Championships

  • Next Round: Round of 32
  • Tournament Dates: June 16-25
  • Venue: The Queen's Club
  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the cinch Championships, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 8:50 AM ET), Tiafoe will face Van de Zandschulp.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
  • US Open odds to win: +2000
  • cinch Championships odds to win: +1400

Tiafoe Stats

  • Tiafoe won his most recent match, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 over Struff in the finals of the MercedesCup on June 18, 2023.
  • Tiafoe has won two of his 22 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 44-20.
  • On grass over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 7-2 and has won one title.
  • Through 64 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.6 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.
  • In his nine matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 34.3 games.
  • Over the past year, Tiafoe has been victorious in 23.5% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.
  • Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tiafoe has won 85.5% of his games on serve and 22.3% on return.

