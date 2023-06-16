On Friday, Pablo Reyes (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .291 with four doubles and three walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .389 AVG .105 .395 OBP .190 .500 SLG .105 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 6 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings