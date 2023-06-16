The New England Patriots have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of June 18.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on defense.

The Patriots posted four wins at home last season and four on the road.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Judon compiled 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +8000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +5000 13 December 3 Chargers - +3000 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

Odds are current as of June 16 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.