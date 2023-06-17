Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (63) this season while batting .243 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 131st and he is 20th in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (31.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 6.0% of his trips to the plate).
- Devers has an RBI in 32 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (29 of 66), with two or more runs eight times (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.267
|AVG
|.212
|.329
|OBP
|.260
|.493
|SLG
|.513
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|26
|28/13
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.