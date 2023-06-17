Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will try to get to Clarke Schmidt when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -130 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have gone 15-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Boston has gone 8-8 (50%).

The Red Sox have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-18 16-17 14-9 21-25 22-27 13-7

