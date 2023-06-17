How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Masataka Yoshida and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.
- Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.
- The Red Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (353 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.311).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Bello is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Bello will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luis Severino
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Pablo Lopez
|6/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Bailey Ober
|6/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Sonny Gray
|6/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.