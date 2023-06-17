Saturday, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 13, when he went 0-for-5 against the Rockies.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .265 with nine doubles and six walks.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this season (18 of 37), with at least two hits eight times (21.6%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this season (21.6%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21.6% of his games this season (eight of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .278 AVG .250 .291 OBP .321 .389 SLG .313 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

