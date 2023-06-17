Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 29 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .212 AVG .202 .347 OBP .312 .343 SLG .404 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 10 RBI 10 29/21 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings