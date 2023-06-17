Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .207 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 29 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.212
|AVG
|.202
|.347
|OBP
|.312
|.343
|SLG
|.404
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|10
|29/21
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
