The field for the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club includes Wyndham Clark. The event takes place from June 15-18.

Looking to place a wager on Clark at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Clark has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Clark has won one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Clark has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 27 -6 278 1 24 2 6 $6.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Clark fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Clark did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than average.

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 79 yards longer than the average course Clark has played in the past year (7,344 yards).

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was strong enough to place him in the 75th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Clark shot better than 61% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Clark fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Clark recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.3).

Clark's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Clark's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Clark finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Clark recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Clark Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.