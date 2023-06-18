Jordin Canada's Los Angeles Sparks (5-5) and Brionna Jones' Connecticut Sun (8-3) play at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Connecticut lost to Atlanta 92-88 in its last game. Jones led the way with 28 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, followed by Alyssa Thomas with 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Los Angeles lost to Minnesota 77-72 in their last game. Canada (22 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 52.9 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) ended the game as Los Angeles's top scorer.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-175 to win)

Sun (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+145 to win)

Sparks (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by allowing just 79.0 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points scored (82.5 per contest).

With 35.6 boards per game, Connecticut ranks fifth in the WNBA. It surrenders 34.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 20.8 per game (third-best in WNBA).

Connecticut ranks best in the WNBA by forcing 15.6 turnovers per game. It ranks fifth in the league by averaging 13.0 turnovers per contest.

The Sun are making 6.4 treys per game (worst in WNBA), and they own a 33.2% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Connecticut has been thriving when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.3) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.0%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have been better offensively at home, where they average 84.5 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 80.2 per game. Defensively, they are worse in home games, where they surrender 80.8 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 76.8 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 37.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.8, while on the road it averages 33.8 per game and allows 35.2.

On average, the Sun assist on more shots at home than on the road (22.0 at home, 19.4 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Connecticut commit fewer turnovers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (14.0). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (14.3 per game) than on the road (17.2).

The Sun make 0.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.2). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (35.1% in home games compared to 31.0% on the road).

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 5.5 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.2 away, while allowing 28.0% shooting from deep at home compared to 32.1% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won five of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Sun have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Connecticut has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sun a 63.6% chance to win.

