Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

In 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (10 of 47), with more than one RBI six times (12.8%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (44.7%), including five multi-run games (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .272 AVG .197 .344 OBP .254 .519 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 10 RBI 6 25/7 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings