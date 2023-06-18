If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays against Jon Gray and the Rangers.

Keep reading to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for June 18.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (7-3) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

BAL: Kremer CHC: Taillon
14 (76 IP) Games/IP 11 (48.1 IP)
4.74 ERA 6.52
7.7 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs

Live Stream Orioles at Cubs

Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (5-6) when the teams play Sunday.

COL: Anderson ATL: Morton
8 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (75 IP)
2.72 ERA 3.60
6.2 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Rockies at Braves

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4) when the clubs play on Sunday.

NYY: Schmidt BOS: Bello
14 (67 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP)
4.70 ERA 3.78
9.4 K/9 8.4

Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (4-7) when the teams play on Sunday.

MIA: Luzardo WSH: Corbin
14 (77.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (78.2 IP)
4.17 ERA 4.81
10.3 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

Live Stream Marlins at Nationals

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

STL: Liberatore NYM: Carrasco
5 (21 IP) Games/IP 8 (41 IP)
5.14 ERA 5.71
6.9 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets

Live Stream Cardinals at Mets

Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Ronel Blanco (1-0) when the clubs play on Sunday.

CIN: Weaver HOU: Blanco
10 (52 IP) Games/IP 11 (23.1 IP)
6.23 ERA 3.86
8.5 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros

Live Stream Reds at Astros

Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (1-3) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

PIT: Ortiz MIL: Peralta
7 (33 IP) Games/IP 13 (70.1 IP)
4.64 ERA 4.61
5.5 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers

Live Stream Pirates at Brewers

Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Louie Varland (3-2) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

DET: Olson MIN: Varland
3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP)
6.08 ERA 4.70
7.4 K/9 8.7

Live Stream Tigers at Twins

Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-6) when the teams meet Sunday.

LAA: Anderson KC: Greinke
12 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (71.2 IP)
5.80 ERA 4.14
6.4 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Royals

Live Stream Angels at Royals

Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (7-5) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Gray (6-2) when the clubs play on Sunday.

TOR: Bassitt TEX: Gray
14 (85 IP) Games/IP 12 (73.2 IP)
4.02 ERA 2.32
7.9 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rangers

Live Stream Blue Jays at Rangers

Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (5-4) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Hogan Harris (2-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

PHI: Wheeler OAK: Harris
14 (82 IP) Games/IP 5 (22.1 IP)
3.73 ERA 4.84
10.3 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics

Live Stream Phillies at Athletics

White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-7) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (4-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

CHW: Lynn SEA: Miller
14 (77.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.1 IP)
6.75 ERA 4.06
10.0 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners

Live Stream White Sox at Mariners

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (5-6) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Tony Gonsolin (4-1) when the teams play on Sunday.

SF: Webb LAD: Gonsolin
14 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.2 IP)
3.45 ERA 1.93
9.0 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers

Live Stream Giants at Dodgers

Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (2-2) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zach Davies (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

CLE: Bibee ARI: Davies
9 (48.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (28 IP)
3.91 ERA 5.46
8.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks

Live Stream Guardians at Diamondbacks

Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Joe Musgrove (4-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

TB: Chirinos SD: Musgrove
9 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.1 IP)
2.35 ERA 4.37
4.0 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres

Live Stream Rays at Padres

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Bello (3-4) when the teams meet Sunday.

NYY: Severino BOS: Bello
5 (25 IP) Games/IP 10 (52.1 IP)
6.48 ERA 3.78
7.9 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.