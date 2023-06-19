The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .339 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), with more than one hit five times (33.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in seven games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .341 AVG .333 .400 OBP .429 .659 SLG .778 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 10 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings