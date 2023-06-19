Christian Arroyo -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has nine doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .231.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in 18 of 35 games this season (51.4%), with at least two hits on six occasions (17.1%).

In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Arroyo has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%).

He has scored in 13 games this season (37.1%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .242 AVG .217 .294 OBP .234 .435 SLG .283 8 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings