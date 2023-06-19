Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.330
|AVG
|.244
|.411
|OBP
|.278
|.538
|SLG
|.337
|15
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|8
|24/13
|K/BB
|31/3
|7
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
