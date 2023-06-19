The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .330 AVG .244 .411 OBP .278 .538 SLG .337 15 XBH 6 2 HR 1 16 RBI 8 24/13 K/BB 31/3 7 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings