The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 34 of 54 games this year (63.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 27.8% of his games this season (15 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 24
.330 AVG .244
.411 OBP .278
.538 SLG .337
15 XBH 6
2 HR 1
16 RBI 8
24/13 K/BB 31/3
7 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
