Monday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (36-36) versus the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and James Paxton (2-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (363 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule