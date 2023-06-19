Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (36-36) versus the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the Twins and James Paxton (2-1) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (363 total).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.42 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 4-1
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|-
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|-
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
