Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 76 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 363 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.42) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to James Paxton (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.