Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins on June 19, 2023
Player props are available for Carlos Correa and Alex Verdugo, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has put up 81 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .300/.373/.459 so far this season.
- Verdugo has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with five doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 22 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashed .245/.307/.498 on the season.
- Devers enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-3) for his 15th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Lopez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|8
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a slash line of .217/.302/.413 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .205/.307/.415 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
