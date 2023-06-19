Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .209 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.
- In 30 of 62 games this year (48.4%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (25.8%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (37.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.216
|AVG
|.202
|.352
|OBP
|.312
|.353
|SLG
|.404
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|10
|31/22
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
