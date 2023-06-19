The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .209 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.

In 30 of 62 games this year (48.4%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (25.8%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (37.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .216 AVG .202 .352 OBP .312 .353 SLG .404 9 XBH 9 2 HR 5 12 RBI 10 31/22 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings