Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (46-26) and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) clashing at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 40 out of the 62 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 395 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Phillies Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Phillies' past 10 matchups.
- The Phillies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Philadelphia has a mark of 1-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Philadelphia scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (320 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Hunter Greene
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Ranger Suárez vs Merrill Kelly
|June 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Aaron Nola vs Ryne Nelson
|June 16
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Taijuan Walker vs JP Sears
|June 17
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Cristopher Sanchez vs James Kaprielian
|June 18
|@ Athletics
|W 3-2
|Zack Wheeler vs Hogan Harris
|June 20
|Braves
|-
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|June 21
|Braves
|-
|Aaron Nola vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 22
|Braves
|-
|Taijuan Walker vs Bryce Elder
|June 23
|Mets
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Kodai Senga
|June 24
|Mets
|-
|Zack Wheeler vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 25
|Mets
|-
|Ranger Suárez vs Max Scherzer
