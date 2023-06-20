Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Arroyo (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has nine doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .223.
- In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (25.0%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.242
|AVG
|.200
|.294
|OBP
|.231
|.435
|SLG
|.260
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober (4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.