Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .659 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (34.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.227
|.369
|OBP
|.331
|.487
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|12
|23/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
