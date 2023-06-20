Pablo Reyes -- batting .321 with a double, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.

In five games this season (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .372 AVG .182 .378 OBP .280 .465 SLG .182 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings