Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 65 hits, batting .242 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.4% of his games this year (41 of 69), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has an RBI in 33 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 69 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.270
|AVG
|.205
|.341
|OBP
|.258
|.487
|SLG
|.496
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
