Alex Verdugo will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 12-7 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 38 of its 72 chances.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 17-17 14-9 24-25 25-27 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.