Kutter Crawford will start for the Boston Red Sox in the second of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 256 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 372 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.291 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford (1-3) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Crawford has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.