Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (36-37) will host Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at Target Field on Tuesday, June 20, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 27 (61.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 13 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

