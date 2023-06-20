The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire and his .407 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .269 with nine doubles and six walks.

In 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%) McGuire has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has not homered in his 38 games this season.

McGuire has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year (eight of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .286 AVG .250 .298 OBP .321 .393 SLG .313 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings