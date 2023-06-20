On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Connecticut Sun (9-3) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Seattle Storm (3-7), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Storm Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Storm are 6-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Sun's 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

