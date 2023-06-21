Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .281 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.7%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (12.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 26 games this season (37.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (47.1%), including eight multi-run games (11.4%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.312
|AVG
|.239
|.369
|OBP
|.348
|.487
|SLG
|.407
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|23/12
|K/BB
|23/17
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 76 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-1) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.25), 42nd in WHIP (1.263), and 26th in K/9 (9.4).
