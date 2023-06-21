Wednesday's game features the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) matching up at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on June 21.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins and Garrett Whitlock (4-2) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 17-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (382 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

