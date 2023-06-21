Byron Buxton and Masataka Yoshida will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 80 home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 382 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (4-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Whitlock has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Yankees W 15-5 Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/18/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees W 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins W 9-3 Away James Paxton Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray 6/22/2023 Twins - Away Brayan Bello Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox - Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox - Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kutter Crawford - 6/27/2023 Marlins - Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.