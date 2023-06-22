The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Twins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .313.

Duvall has recorded a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this year, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .341 AVG .269 .400 OBP .406 .659 SLG .692 8 XBH 5 2 HR 3 10 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 6/5 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings