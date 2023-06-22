Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.7% of them.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.271
|AVG
|.211
|.340
|OBP
|.277
|.518
|SLG
|.355
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|27/6
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Ryan (7-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.30), second in WHIP (.969), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
