Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (48 of 71), with multiple hits 26 times (36.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 27 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.312
|AVG
|.248
|.369
|OBP
|.357
|.487
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|15
|23/12
|K/BB
|23/18
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 21st, .969 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 19th.
