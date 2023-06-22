The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .308 with four doubles and four walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In five games this year (23.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .372 AVG .182 .378 OBP .280 .465 SLG .182 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings